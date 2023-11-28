Concert : The Rock Symphony Orchestra Athanor, centre des cultures et congrès Montluçon, 28 novembre 2023, Montluçon.

Montluçon,Allier

Au concert de ROCK SYMPHONY Orchestra, vous plongerez dans l’ambiance d’un spectacle musical grandiose… Avec un grand ORCHESTRE symphonique, un GROUPE DE ROCK, un CHŒUR et une CHANTEUSE d’opéra (soprano), 80 ARTISTES sur une même scène..

2023-11-28 20:00:00 fin : 2023-11-28 . .

Athanor, centre des cultures et congrès CS 81144

Montluçon 03100 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



At the ROCK SYMPHONY Orchestra concert, you’ll be immersed in the atmosphere of a grandiose musical spectacle? With a grand symphonic ORCHESTRA, a ROCK GROUP, a SINGER and an opera singer (soprano), 80 ARTISTS on the same stage.

En el concierto de la Orquesta SINFÓNICA DE ROCK, se sumergirá en la atmósfera de un grandioso espectáculo musical? Con una gran ORQUESTA sinfónica, un GRUPO DE ROCK, un CANTANTE y una cantante de ópera (soprano), 80 ARTISTAS en el mismo escenario.

Bei einem Konzert des ROCK SYMPHONY Orchestra werden Sie in die Atmosphäre eines großartigen Musikspektakels eintauchen? Mit einem großen Symphonieorchester, einer ROCK-GROUP, einem Sänger und einer Opernsängerin (Sopran), 80 KÜNSTLER auf einer Bühne.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-29 par OTI Vallée du Coeur de France