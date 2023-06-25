Aterciopelados Pan Piper Paris, 25 juin 2023, Paris.

Le dimanche 25 juin 2023

de 20h30 à 22h30

.Tout public. payant A partir de : : 29.50 EUR

Aterciopelados revient au Pan Piper pour célébrer les 28 ans de leur album « El Dorado », dimanche 25 juin à 20h30 !

One of the most representative groups of Latin rock, Aterciopelados returns to France to celebrate 28 years of EL DORADO Album with a concert in Paris. Led by Andrea Echeverri and Héctor Buitrago, with their new album they became nominated for the 2021 Latin Grammy in two categories, Best Alternative Music Album and Best Alternative Song for « Antidiva ».

Un des groupes les plus représentatifs du rock latin, Aterciopelados revient en France pour célébrer le 28ème anniversaire de leur album EL DORADO lors de leur concert à Paris ! Andrea Echeverri et Héctor Buitrago ont été nominés pour leur nouvel album aux Latin Grammy dans deux catégories : meilleur album de musique alternative, et meilleure chanson alternative pour « Antadivia ».

Pan Piper Paris 4 Impasse Lamier 75011 Paris

