Ateliers sport – gratuit 2021 Parthenay Parthenay
Ateliers sport – gratuit 2021 Parthenay, 8 novembre 2021, Parthenay.
Ateliers sport – gratuit 2021 2021-11-08 20:00:00 – 2021-11-22 22:00:00 Salle de sports Mendès-France Rue Gutenberg
Parthenay Deux-Sèvres Parthenay
Ateliers gratuits à destination des 16-30 ans.
LUNDIS 8 et 22 NOVEMBRE DE 20H A 22H
Salle de sport Mendes France Parthenay
Viens avec tes potes !
Ça t’intéresse ?
Contacte vite Othello au 07 82 93 85 12
+33 7 82 93 85 12
Atelier sport gratuit
