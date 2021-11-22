Parthenay Parthenay Deux-Sèvres, Parthenay Ateliers sport – gratuit 2021 Parthenay Parthenay Catégories d’évènement: Deux-Sèvres

Parthenay

Ateliers sport – gratuit 2021 Parthenay, 8 novembre 2021, Parthenay. Ateliers sport – gratuit 2021 2021-11-08 20:00:00 – 2021-11-22 22:00:00 Salle de sports Mendès-France Rue Gutenberg

Parthenay Deux-Sèvres Parthenay Ateliers gratuits à destination des 16-30 ans.

LUNDIS 8 et 22 NOVEMBRE DE 20H A 22H

Salle de sport Mendes France Parthenay Viens avec tes potes !

Ça t’intéresse ?

Contacte vite Othello au 07 82 93 85 12 Ateliers gratuits à destination des 16-30 ans.

LUNDIS 8 et 22 NOVEMBRE DE 20H A 22H

Salle de sport Mendes France Parthenay Viens avec tes potes !

Ça t’intéresse ?

Contacte vite Othello au 07 82 93 85 12 +33 7 82 93 85 12 Ateliers gratuits à destination des 16-30 ans.

LUNDIS 8 et 22 NOVEMBRE DE 20H A 22H

Salle de sport Mendes France Parthenay Viens avec tes potes !

Ça t’intéresse ?

Contacte vite Othello au 07 82 93 85 12 Atelier sport gratuit dernière mise à jour : 2021-10-21 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Deux-Sèvres, Parthenay Autres Lieu Parthenay Adresse Salle de sports Mendès-France Rue Gutenberg Ville Parthenay lieuville 46.64559#-0.24688