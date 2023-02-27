Ateliers Seniors AASE Saint-Astier
Ateliers Seniors AASE, 27 février 2023, Saint-Astier .
Ateliers Seniors
45 rue Victor Hugo AASE Saint-Astier Dordogne AASE 45 rue Victor Hugo
2023-02-27 – 2023-02-28
AASE 45 rue Victor Hugo
Saint-Astier
Dordogne
Ateliers sur réservation
• Relax&vous (lundi à 14h15 et 15h30, durée 1h, 4 € / séance), animé par Estelle : exercices de sophrologie et d’hypnose pour se ressourcer et améliorer son bien-être.
• Mémoire (mardi à 13h45 et 15h30, 4 € / séance), animé par Julie : jeux et exercices ludiques pour stimuler votre mémoire et vos fonctions cognitives.
Public : +55 ans
AASE 05 53 54 02 40
Sur réservation ( 4 €) :
– Relax&vous : lundi à 14h15 et 15h30
– Mémoire : mardi à 13h45 et 15h30
Public +55 ans
+33 5 53 54 02 40 AASE
AASE
AASE 45 rue Victor Hugo Saint-Astier
dernière mise à jour : 2023-01-27 par