Ateliers Seniors AASE, 27 février 2023, Saint-Astier .

Ateliers Seniors

2023-02-27 – 2023-02-28

Ateliers sur réservation

• Relax&vous (lundi à 14h15 et 15h30, durée 1h, 4 € / séance), animé par Estelle : exercices de sophrologie et d’hypnose pour se ressourcer et améliorer son bien-être.

• Mémoire (mardi à 13h45 et 15h30, 4 € / séance), animé par Julie : jeux et exercices ludiques pour stimuler votre mémoire et vos fonctions cognitives.

