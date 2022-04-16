Ateliers d’illustration à la manière d’Hervé Tullet Bibliothèque Municipale Boismorand Catégorie d’évènement: Boismorand

Ateliers d’illustration à la manière d’Hervé Tullet Bibliothèque Municipale, 16 avril 2022, Boismorand. Ateliers d’illustration à la manière d’Hervé Tullet

Bibliothèque Municipale , le samedi 16 avril à 14:30

Rendez-vous à la bibliothèque de Boismorand pour un atelier d’illustration à la manière d’Hervé Tullet ! Tout public, à partir de 6 ans Ateliers d’illustration à la manière d’Hervé Tullet Bibliothèque Municipale Rue de l’Étang, Boismorand Boismorand

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-04-16T14:30:00 2022-04-16T16:30:00

Détails Catégorie d’évènement: Boismorand Autres Lieu Bibliothèque Municipale Adresse Rue de l'Étang, Boismorand Ville Boismorand lieuville Bibliothèque Municipale Boismorand

Bibliothèque Municipale Boismorand https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/boismorand/

Ateliers d’illustration à la manière d’Hervé Tullet Bibliothèque Municipale 2022-04-16 was last modified: by Ateliers d’illustration à la manière d’Hervé Tullet Bibliothèque Municipale Bibliothèque Municipale 16 avril 2022 Bibliothèque Municipale Boismorand Boismorand

Boismorand