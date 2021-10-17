Ateliers à foison au château Monconseil Gazin Plassac Plassac
Ateliers à foison au château Monconseil Gazin Plassac, 16 octobre 2021, Plassac.
Ateliers à foison au château Monconseil Gazin 2021-10-16 10:00:00 – 2021-10-17 19:00:00
Plassac Gironde Plassac
9 EUR Week-end animé au Château Monconseil-Gazin samedi et dimanche 16 & 17 Octobre de 10h à 18h.
Nous vous préparons un week-end festif et convivial autour d’animations, visites et dégustations !
Au programme, tout le week-end en continue de 10h à 18h :
– Visite du chai-historique du château
– Dégustations Blanc, Rouge, Rosé
– Initiation gratuite Taî Chi Oenologique (25mn) le samedi à 10h30-11h30-12h30-17h et dimanche à 10h30-11h30-12h30. Sur inscription à chateau@monconseilgazin.com :
– Dégustations verticales 4 Millésimes (gratuit-25mn) sur réservation.
– Atelier Accords Vins-Fromages 12h samedi et dimanche (9€/pers – 25mn)
Monconseil-Gazin
dernière mise à jour : 2021-07-30 par