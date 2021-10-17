Plassac Plassac Gironde, Plassac Ateliers à foison au château Monconseil Gazin Plassac Plassac Catégories d’évènement: Gironde

Plassac

Ateliers à foison au château Monconseil Gazin Plassac, 16 octobre 2021, Plassac. Ateliers à foison au château Monconseil Gazin 2021-10-16 10:00:00 – 2021-10-17 19:00:00

Plassac Gironde Plassac 9 EUR Week-end animé au Château Monconseil-Gazin samedi et dimanche 16 & 17 Octobre de 10h à 18h. Nous vous préparons un week-end festif et convivial autour d’animations, visites et dégustations ! Au programme, tout le week-end en continue de 10h à 18h :

– Visite du chai-historique du château

– Dégustations Blanc, Rouge, Rosé

– Initiation gratuite Taî Chi Oenologique (25mn) le samedi à 10h30-11h30-12h30-17h et dimanche à 10h30-11h30-12h30. Sur inscription à chateau@monconseilgazin.com :

– Dégustations verticales 4 Millésimes (gratuit-25mn) sur réservation.

– Atelier Accords Vins-Fromages 12h samedi et dimanche (9€/pers – 25mn)

