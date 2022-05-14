Atelier virtuel Rigaud digital Musée d’art Hyacinthe Rigaud, 14 mai 2022 15:00, Perpignan.

Nuit des musées Atelier virtuel Rigaud digital Musée d’art Hyacinthe Rigaud Samedi 14 mai, 15h00 Entrée libre

Rencontre digitale avec le Roi Soleil

_Cet évènement est proposé par un établissement bénéficiant de l’appellation “Musée de France”._

Le musée d’art Hyacinthe Rigaud est installé dans deux hôtels particuliers du centre-ville. Après sa rénovation et son agrandissement en 2017, les collections présentent un panorama de l’histoire de Perpignan du XV° au XX° siècle. Le retable de la Trinité, chef-d’œuvre de nos collections, accueille le visiteur. Les œuvres de Hyacinthe Rigaud jalonnent la période baroque tandis que l’époque moderne s’articule autour des œuvres d’Aristide Maillol, Pablo Picasso, Raoul Dufy et Jean Lurçat.

Des expositions temporaires jalonnent le parcours, permettant de mettre en lumière des artistes en lien avec Perpignan

parkings urbains, transports en commun à proximité

https://www.musee-rigaud.fr https://www.facebook.com/museedarthyacintherigaudofficiel/;https://www.instagram.com/museerigaud/

urban parking, public transport nearby Free entry Saturday 14 May, 15:00

The Hyacinthe Rigaud Art Museum is housed in two mansions in the city centre. After its renovation and expansion in 2017, the collections present a panorama of the history of Perpignan from the 15th to the 20th centuries. The altarpiece of the Trinity, masterpiece of our collections, welcomes the visitor. The works of Hyacinthe Rigaud mark the Baroque period while the modern period revolves around the works of Aristide Maillol, Pablo Picasso, Raoul Dufy and Jean Lurçat. Temporary exhibitions mark the route, highlighting artists related to Perpignan

Este evento es propuesto por un establecimiento que se beneficia de la denominación “Museo de Francia”.

Entrada libre Sábado 14 mayo, 15:00

21 rue Mailly 66000 Perpignan 66000 Perpignan Occitanie