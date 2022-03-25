Atelier Tricot Tonneins Tonneins Catégories d’évènement: Lot-et-Garonne

Tonneins

Atelier Tricot Tonneins, 25 mars 2022, Tonneins. Atelier Tricot Cours Baradeau Bar Associatif – Le Petit Bonheur Tonneins

2022-03-25 – 2022-03-25 Cours Baradeau Bar Associatif – Le Petit Bonheur

Tonneins Lot-et-Garonne Atelier Tricot au Bar Associatif à 15h

– Libre participation aux frais

– Inscription préférable Atelier Tricot au Bar Associatif Le Petit Bonheur Atelier Tricot au Bar Associatif à 15h

– Libre participation aux frais

– Inscription préférable Le-Petit-Bonheur Tonneins

Cours Baradeau Bar Associatif – Le Petit Bonheur Tonneins

dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-03 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Lot-et-Garonne, Tonneins Autres Lieu Tonneins Adresse Cours Baradeau Bar Associatif - Le Petit Bonheur Ville Tonneins lieuville Cours Baradeau Bar Associatif - Le Petit Bonheur Tonneins Departement Lot-et-Garonne

Tonneins Tonneins Lot-et-Garonne https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/tonneins/

Atelier Tricot Tonneins 2022-03-25 was last modified: by Atelier Tricot Tonneins Tonneins 25 mars 2022 Lot-et-Garonne Tonneins

Tonneins Lot-et-Garonne