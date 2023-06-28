Atelier teinture naturelle avec Neprun Floréal Belleville Paris
Atelier teinture naturelle avec Neprun Floréal Belleville Paris, 1 juillet 2023, Paris.
Le samedi 01 juillet 2023
de 15h00 à 18h00
.Tout public. payant
Inscription à l’adresse mail suivante : contact@neprun.com ou sur leur compte instagram : https://www.instagram.com/neprun__/
Atelier d’initiation à la teinture naturelle au Floréal Belleville ce week end !
Samedi 1 juillet au Floréal Belleville :
Atelier d’initiation à la teinture naturelle avec Neprun ! Sur tes propres vêtements ou accessoires que tu auras apportés !
15H – 18H
+ d’infos
Inscription à l’adresse mail suivante : contact@neprun.com ou sur leur compte instagram : https://www.instagram.com/neprun__/
Floréal Belleville 43 rue des Couronnes 75020 Paris
Contact : contact@neprun.com https://www.facebook.com/florealbelleville/ https://www.facebook.com/florealbelleville/
Floréal Belleville