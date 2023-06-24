Concert Maxxximus : Seventies soul (Atelier Stéphane Szendy) Atelier Stéphane Szendy Coubisou Coubisou
Coubisou,Aveyron
Stéphane Szendy vous propose une soirée concert avec le groupe Maxxximus (Seventies soul) à son atelier.
2023-06-24 à ; fin : 2023-06-24 . 10 EUR.
Atelier Stéphane Szendy
Coubisou 12190 Aveyron Occitanie
Stéphane Szendy invites you to an evening concert with the band Maxxximus (Seventies soul) at his studio
Stéphane Szendy le invita a un concierto nocturno con el grupo Maxxximus (soul setentero) en su estudio
Stéphane Szendy bietet Ihnen einen Konzertabend mit der Gruppe Maxxximus (Seventies Soul) in seinem Atelier an
