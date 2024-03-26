ATELIER SCRAPBOOKING SPÉCIAL PÂQUES ÎLOT DES ARTS Montpellier
Catégories d’Évènement:
ATELIER SCRAPBOOKING SPÉCIAL PÂQUES ÎLOT DES ARTS Montpellier, mardi 26 mars 2024.
ATELIER SCRAPBOOKING SPÉCIAL PÂQUES ÎLOT DES ARTS Montpellier Hérault
îlot des Arts vous propose un atelier Scrapbooking spécial Pâques du mardi au samedi à partir de 14h30
Prix 15€ 1h
îlot des Arts vous propose un atelier Scrapbooking spécial Pâques du mardi au samedi à partir de 14h30
Prix 15€ 1h
Renseignements et inscriptions contact@ilotdesarts.com 15 15 EUR.
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-03-26 14:30:00
fin : 2024-03-26 15:30:00
1 Rue Mareschal
Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie contact@ilotdesarts.com
L’événement ATELIER SCRAPBOOKING SPÉCIAL PÂQUES ÎLOT DES ARTS Montpellier a été mis à jour le 2024-03-26 par OT MONTPELLIER