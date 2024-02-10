Atelier photo Place Algosheim Cancon
Atelier photo Place Algosheim Cancon, samedi 10 février 2024.
Atelier photo Place Algosheim Cancon Lot-et-Garonne
Découvrez comment prendre une belle photo avec un smartphone.
Atelier organisé par la Réseauthèque des bastides, sur inscription. .
Début : 2024-02-10 10:00:00
fin : 2024-02-10 12:00:00
Place Algosheim Médiathèque Fernand Pouillon
Cancon 47290 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine reseautheque@ccbastides47.com
