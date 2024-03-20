ATELIER « MON NOUNOURS EN PORTE CLÉ » Colombiers
ATELIER « MON NOUNOURS EN PORTE CLÉ » Colombiers Hérault
Danielle vous invite à participer à son atelier créatif « Mon nounours en porte clé ». Les enfants dès 6 ans pourront laisser libre cours à leur imagination pour créer leur propre petit ours à accrocher. Sur inscription.
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-03-20 10:30:00
fin : 2024-03-20
4 Rue des Écoles
Colombiers 34440 Hérault Occitanie mediatheque.colombiers@ladomitienne.com
