Atelier « Le monde est son » Médiathèque Robert Badinter Clohars-Carnoët Catégories d’Évènement: Clohars-Carnoët

Finistère

Atelier « Le monde est son » Médiathèque Robert Badinter, 22 mars 2023, Clohars-Carnoët . Atelier « Le monde est son » 25 Rue de Lannevain Médiathèque Robert Badinter Clohars-Carnoët Finistère Médiathèque Robert Badinter 25 Rue de Lannevain

2023-03-22 – 2023-03-22

Médiathèque Robert Badinter 25 Rue de Lannevain

Clohars-Carnoët

Finistère Animation bols chants pour les bébés avec Marine Durios. À partir de 6 mois; sur inscriptions pour les abonnés Matilin. mediatheque@clohars-carnoet.bzh +33 2 98 96 22 53 http://www.mediathequecloharscarnoet.blogspot.com/ Médiathèque Robert Badinter 25 Rue de Lannevain Clohars-Carnoët

dernière mise à jour : 2023-02-18 par

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Clohars-Carnoët, Finistère Autres Lieu Clohars-Carnoët Adresse Clohars-Carnoët Finistère Médiathèque Robert Badinter 25 Rue de Lannevain Ville Clohars-Carnoët Departement Finistère Lieu Ville Médiathèque Robert Badinter 25 Rue de Lannevain Clohars-Carnoët

Clohars-Carnoët Clohars-Carnoët Finistère https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/clohars-carnoet /

Atelier « Le monde est son » Médiathèque Robert Badinter 2023-03-22 was last modified: by Atelier « Le monde est son » Médiathèque Robert Badinter Clohars-Carnoët 22 mars 2023 25 Rue de Lannevain Médiathèque Robert Badinter Clohars-Carnoët Finistère finistère Médiathèque Robert Badinter Clohars-Carnoët

Clohars-Carnoët Finistère