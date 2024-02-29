ATELIER LE COLOMBIN DÉCOUVERTE DE LA POTERIE PRIMITIVE Porte Saint-Michel Guérande
ATELIER LE COLOMBIN DÉCOUVERTE DE LA POTERIE PRIMITIVE Porte Saint-Michel Guérande, jeudi 29 février 2024.
ATELIER LE COLOMBIN DÉCOUVERTE DE LA POTERIE PRIMITIVE Porte Saint-Michel Guérande Loire-Atlantique
Après une visite guidée de l’exposition, la potière France Boidin invite les participants à expérimenter la plus ancienne technique de modelage d’argile, le colombin. A la fin de l’atelier, chaque personne repart avec sa création.
Public familial (enfant de 3 à 12 ans).
Animation autour de l’exposition « Gustave Tiffoche potier-sculpteur (1963-1990), potier-sculpteur ». .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-02-29 14:00:00
fin : 2024-02-29 16:00:00
Porte Saint-Michel Billetterie-Boutique
Guérande 44350 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire porte.saintmichel@ville-guerande.fr
L’événement ATELIER LE COLOMBIN DÉCOUVERTE DE LA POTERIE PRIMITIVE Guérande a été mis à jour le 2024-02-06 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire