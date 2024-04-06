Atelier L’arbre à poésie Médiathèque Robert Badinter Clohars-Carnoët, samedi 6 avril 2024.

Atelier L’arbre à poésie Médiathèque Robert Badinter Clohars-Carnoët
Deux ateliers d’illustration,avec Lauranne Quentric, à la manière de l’album Elle fait le printemps , pour raconter ses émotions ou son humeur.Sur inscription.
Sur inscription. Tout public à partir de 6 ans. .
Début : 2024-04-06 16:00:00
fin : 2024-04-06 17:30:00
Médiathèque Robert Badinter 25 Rue de Lannevain
Clohars-Carnoët 29360 Finistère Bretagne mediatheque@clohars-carnoet.bzh
