2022-10-01 14:30:00 – 2022-10-02 16:30:00 12 Participants maximum (matériel fourni)

Réservations : soencla@gmail.com – 06 52 23 06 52 Dans le cadre de l’exposition KAZ (KHÁOS – AIONOVIÓS – ZÔDIAKÓS) « La régénération du Vivant » au Jardin Perché (65 – Asté), venez vous essayer à la technique de l’encre de Chine en compagnie de l’artiste plasticienne Clarissa Marissal Nansouty.

