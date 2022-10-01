Atelier Initiation à l’encre de Chine
2022-10-01 14:30:00 – 2022-10-02 16:30:00
12 Participants maximum (matériel fourni)
Réservations : soencla@gmail.com – 06 52 23 06 52
Dans le cadre de l’exposition KAZ (KHÁOS – AIONOVIÓS – ZÔDIAKÓS) « La régénération du Vivant » au Jardin Perché (65 – Asté), venez vous essayer à la technique de l’encre de Chine en compagnie de l’artiste plasticienne Clarissa Marissal Nansouty.
En partenariat avec l’association BINAROS
soencla@gmail.com +33 6 52 23 06 52
