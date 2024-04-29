Atelier Impro’ clown et théâtre Trosly-Breuil
Atelier Impro’ clown et théâtre Trosly-Breuil, lundi 29 avril 2024.
Atelier Impro’ clown et théâtre Trosly-Breuil Oise
L’association Les P’tits Moulinois, en partenariat avec La Pièce En Plus, propose un stage initiatique aux enfants d’improvisation et de théâtre !
De 6 à 14 ans.
Attention, inscription ouverte jusqu’au 20 avril.
Repas du midi à apporter. 5050 50 .
Début : 2024-04-29 09:00:00
fin : 2024-04-29 16:00:00
Trosly-Breuil 60350 Oise Hauts-de-France lesptitsmoulinois@yahoo.com
