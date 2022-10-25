Atelier Floral Tonneins Tonneins
EUR 10 10 Atelier Floral avec Florence au Bar Associatif « Le Petit Bonheur ».
– Art éphémère avec Florence « Création Mandala végétal » avec des pétales de fleur et feuilles.
– Inscription préférable (Places limitées).
– 10€ de participation.
– Inscription au 06.70.10.80.73
