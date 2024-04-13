Atelier Fabrication de bijoux en résine La Petite Surface Epicerie Cantine Vexin-sur-Epte, samedi 13 avril 2024.

Atelier Fabrication de bijoux en résine La Petite Surface Epicerie Cantine Vexin-sur-Epte
La Petite Surface (épicerie cantine à Tourny Vexin-sur-Epte) organise un atelier afin de confectionner vous même votre bijoux en résine.
Tarif 20€
Informations et réservation au 02 32 52 31 67
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-04-13 14:30:00
fin : 2024-04-13 16:30:00
La Petite Surface Epicerie Cantine 11 route du Chesnay
Vexin-sur-Epte 27630 Eure Normandie
