Landéhen Landéhen 22400, Landéhen Atelier d’initiation au numérique Landéhen Landéhen Catégories d’évènement: 22400

Landéhen

Atelier d’initiation au numérique Landéhen, 14 décembre 2021, Landéhen. Atelier d’initiation au numérique Bibliothèque 7 Place du Bourg Landéhen

2021-12-14 – 2021-12-14 Bibliothèque 7 Place du Bourg

Landéhen 22400 Landéhen Découvrir le système androïd des smartphones et tablettes numerique@lamballe-terre-mer.bzh +33 2 96 31 90 29 Découvrir le système androïd des smartphones et tablettes Bibliothèque 7 Place du Bourg Landéhen

dernière mise à jour : 2021-10-28 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: 22400, Landéhen Autres Lieu Landéhen Adresse Bibliothèque 7 Place du Bourg Ville Landéhen lieuville Bibliothèque 7 Place du Bourg Landéhen