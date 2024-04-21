Atelier d’hatha, yin, nidra yoga. Montfarville
Atelier d’hatha, yin, nidra yoga. Montfarville, dimanche 21 avril 2024.
Atelier d’hatha, yin, nidra yoga. Montfarville Manche
Atelier d’hatha, yin, nidra yoga pour tous niveaux.
Pour tout renseignement, me contacter au 0781535378.
https://naturomshantiyoga.com/tout-le-monde-peut-beneficier-des-bienfaits-du-yoga/# .
Début : 2024-04-21 17:30:00
fin : 2024-04-21 19:30:00
21 Rue de la Croix Odin
Montfarville 50760 Manche Normandie frederique.buisson16@gmail.com
