ATELIER DÉCORATEUR – DÉCOUVERTE DU GESTE Malicorne-sur-Sarthe Malicorne-sur-Sarthe Catégories d’évènement: Malicorne-sur-Sarthe

Sarthe

ATELIER DÉCORATEUR – DÉCOUVERTE DU GESTE Malicorne-sur-Sarthe, 9 février 2022, Malicorne-sur-Sarthe. ATELIER DÉCORATEUR – DÉCOUVERTE DU GESTE Malicorne-sur-Sarthe

2022-02-09 – 2022-02-09

Malicorne-sur-Sarthe Sarthe EUR 4 4 Comme les artistes, inspire-toi des motifs des collections, utilise la technique du poncif pour imaginer ton propre décor.

Dès 7 ans.

4 euros par participant – sur réservation. atelier décorateur, atelier découverte d’un geste Comme les artistes, inspire-toi des motifs des collections, utilise la technique du poncif pour imaginer ton propre décor.

Dès 7 ans.

4 euros par participant – sur réservation. Malicorne-sur-Sarthe

dernière mise à jour : 2022-01-21 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Malicorne-sur-Sarthe, Sarthe Autres Lieu Malicorne-sur-Sarthe Adresse Ville Malicorne-sur-Sarthe lieuville Malicorne-sur-Sarthe