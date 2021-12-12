ATELIER DE GUZHENG Montpellier, 12 décembre 2021, Montpellier.

ATELIER DE GUZHENG Montpellier
2021-12-12 – 2021-12-12
Montpellier 34000

EUR 96 440   Ne manquez pas l’atelier de guzheng pour adultes organisé par l’Institut Confucius !

Cours collectif de guzheng avec Sissy ZHOU

Horaire : 10h00 – 12h00 – 13h00 – 16h00

Formule de cours au choix :

Formule 20h : 440€ (22€/h)

Forfait 5h : 135€ (27€/h)

Forfait 3h : 96€ (28€/h)

Inscription: info@institut-confucius-montpellier.org

