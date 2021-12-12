Montpellier Montpellier 34000, Montpellier ATELIER DE GUZHENG Montpellier Montpellier Catégories d’évènement: 34000

Montpellier

ATELIER DE GUZHENG Montpellier, 12 décembre 2021

2021-12-12 – 2021-12-12

Ne manquez pas l'atelier de guzheng pour adultes organisé par l'Institut Confucius ! Cours collectif de guzheng avec Sissy ZHOU Horaire : 10h00 – 12h00 – 13h00 – 16h00 Formule de cours au choix : Formule 20h : 440€ (22€/h) Forfait 5h : 135€ (27€/h) Forfait 3h : 96€ (28€/h) Inscription: info@institut-confucius-montpellier.org

