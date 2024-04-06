Atelier cuisine Bretzels et Mauricettes L’Abbaye-en-Grandvaux Grande-Rivière Château, samedi 6 avril 2024.

Atelier cuisine Bretzels et Mauricettes L’Abbaye-en-Grandvaux Grande-Rivière Château Jura

Samedi 6 avril, avec l’association Coop grandvallière, partage de savoir-faire et environnement atelier cuisine « Bretzels et mauricettes ».

Découverte et fabrication de cette pâte caractéristiques et applications.

Inscriptions par téléphone, SMS ou mail. EUR.

Début : 2024-04-06 14:00:00

fin : 2024-04-06 17:00:00

L’Abbaye-en-Grandvaux Cantine scolaire

Grande-Rivière Château 39150 Jura Bourgogne-Franche-Comté coop.grandvalliere@gmail.com

