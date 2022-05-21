Atelier création d’un herbier – Séance 2 Châteauponsac Châteauponsac ChâteauponsacChâteauponsac Catégories d’évènement: Châteauponsac

Haute-Vienne

Atelier création d’un herbier – Séance 2 Châteauponsac Châteauponsac, 21 mai 2022, ChâteauponsacChâteauponsac. Atelier création d’un herbier – Séance 2 10 Avenue Jules Ferry Châteauponsac Châteauponsac

2022-05-21 – 2022-05-21

Châteauponsac Haute-Vienne 10 Avenue Jules Ferry Châteauponsac Haute-Vienne Châteauponsac A 15h à la Bibliothèque intercommunale. Gratuit. Sur inscription. Bibliothèque Intercommunale Gartempe-Saint Pardoux : 05 55 76 68 73 Pour faire suite à la journée cueillette et reconnaissance des plantes, nous collerons nos trouvailles dans un cahier, inscrirons le nom des végétaux et décorerons les pages afin que chacun réalise son propre herbier à emporter. A 15h à la Bibliothèque intercommunale. Gratuit. Sur inscription. Bibliothèque Intercommunale Gartempe-Saint Pardoux : 05 55 76 68 73 10 Avenue Jules Ferry Châteauponsac Châteauponsac

dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-20 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Châteauponsac, Haute-Vienne Autres Lieu Châteauponsac Châteauponsac Adresse 10 Avenue Jules Ferry Ville ChâteauponsacChâteauponsac lieuville 10 Avenue Jules Ferry Châteauponsac Châteauponsac Departement Haute-Vienne

Châteauponsac Châteauponsac ChâteauponsacChâteauponsac Haute-Vienne https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/chateauponsacchateauponsac/

Atelier création d’un herbier – Séance 2 Châteauponsac Châteauponsac 2022-05-21 was last modified: by Atelier création d’un herbier – Séance 2 Châteauponsac Châteauponsac Châteauponsac Châteauponsac 21 mai 2022 Châteauponsac Haute-Vienne

ChâteauponsacChâteauponsac Haute-Vienne