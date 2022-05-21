Atelier création d’un herbier – Séance 2 Châteauponsac Châteauponsac ChâteauponsacChâteauponsac
Atelier création d’un herbier – Séance 2 Châteauponsac Châteauponsac, 21 mai 2022, ChâteauponsacChâteauponsac.
Atelier création d’un herbier – Séance 2 10 Avenue Jules Ferry Châteauponsac Châteauponsac
2022-05-21 – 2022-05-21
Châteauponsac Haute-Vienne 10 Avenue Jules Ferry Châteauponsac Haute-Vienne Châteauponsac
A 15h à la Bibliothèque intercommunale. Gratuit. Sur inscription. Bibliothèque Intercommunale Gartempe-Saint Pardoux : 05 55 76 68 73
Pour faire suite à la journée cueillette et reconnaissance des plantes, nous collerons nos trouvailles dans un cahier, inscrirons le nom des végétaux et décorerons les pages afin que chacun réalise son propre herbier à emporter.
A 15h à la Bibliothèque intercommunale. Gratuit. Sur inscription. Bibliothèque Intercommunale Gartempe-Saint Pardoux : 05 55 76 68 73
10 Avenue Jules Ferry Châteauponsac Châteauponsac
dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-20 par