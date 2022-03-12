Atelier créatif « Scrapbooking » Périers Périers
Atelier créatif « Scrapbooking » Périers, 12 mars 2022, Périers.
Atelier créatif « Scrapbooking » La Fourmilière – Communauté de Communes Cöte Ouest Centre Manche 4 Place du Fairage Périers
2022-03-12 10:00:00 – 2022-03-12 12:00:00 La Fourmilière – Communauté de Communes Cöte Ouest Centre Manche 4 Place du Fairage
Périers Manche Périers
Atelier créatif : scrapbooking. Apportez vos photos ! Dès 6 ans.
Sur inscription : 02 33 76 73 38 / lafourmiliere@cocm.fr.
