Atelier créatif « Scrapbooking » Périers Périers Catégories d’évènement: Manche

Périers

Atelier créatif « Scrapbooking » Périers, 12 mars 2022, Périers. Atelier créatif « Scrapbooking » La Fourmilière – Communauté de Communes Cöte Ouest Centre Manche 4 Place du Fairage Périers

2022-03-12 10:00:00 – 2022-03-12 12:00:00 La Fourmilière – Communauté de Communes Cöte Ouest Centre Manche 4 Place du Fairage

Périers Manche Périers Atelier créatif : scrapbooking. Apportez vos photos ! Dès 6 ans.

Sur inscription : 02 33 76 73 38 / lafourmiliere@cocm.fr. Atelier créatif : scrapbooking. Apportez vos photos ! Dès 6 ans.

Sur inscription : 02 33 76 73 38 / lafourmiliere@cocm.fr. Atelier créatif : scrapbooking. Apportez vos photos ! Dès 6 ans.

Sur inscription : 02 33 76 73 38 / lafourmiliere@cocm.fr. La Fourmilière – Communauté de Communes Cöte Ouest Centre Manche 4 Place du Fairage Périers

dernière mise à jour : 2022-01-26 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Manche, Périers Autres Lieu Périers Adresse La Fourmilière - Communauté de Communes Cöte Ouest Centre Manche 4 Place du Fairage Ville Périers lieuville La Fourmilière - Communauté de Communes Cöte Ouest Centre Manche 4 Place du Fairage Périers Departement Manche

Périers Périers Manche https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/periers/

Atelier créatif « Scrapbooking » Périers 2022-03-12 was last modified: by Atelier créatif « Scrapbooking » Périers Périers 12 mars 2022 manche Périers

Périers Manche