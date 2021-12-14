Roscoff Roscoff Finistère, Roscoff Atelier créatif décorations de Noël Roscoff Roscoff Catégories d’évènement: Finistère

Roscoff

Atelier créatif décorations de Noël Roscoff, 14 décembre 2021
Rue Célestin Seite Espace Mathurin Méheut

2021-12-14 20:00:00 – 2021-12-14 22:00:00

Roscoff Finistère
La bibliothèque organise un atelier spécial Noël. Une déco en papier, spécial transmission.

Sur réservation, nombre limité !
bibliotheque.mairie@roscoff.fr +33 2 98 19 31 27

Sur réservation, nombre limité ! Rue Célestin Seite Espace Mathurin Méheut Roscoff

Lieu Roscoff
Adresse Rue Célestin Seite Espace Mathurin Méheut