Atelier créatif Cyanotype végétal Pizz'art Oloron-Sainte-Marie
Atelier créatif Cyanotype végétal Pizz’art Oloron-Sainte-Marie, mercredi 20 mars 2024.
Atelier créatif Cyanotype végétal Pizz’art Oloron-Sainte-Marie Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Pizz’art vous propose un atelier consacré au cyanotype végétal. C’est une introduction parfaite à l’art du cyanotype végétal sur papier, avec des places limitées pour garantir une expérience intime et enrichissante. 20 20 EUR.
Début : 2024-03-20 10:00:00
fin : 2024-03-20 16:00:00
Pizz’art 58 rue Louis Barthou
Oloron-Sainte-Marie 64400 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine pizzart.bearn@gmail.com
