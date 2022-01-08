Atelier chant Châtel-Montagne Châtel-Montagne Catégories d’évènement: Allier

Châtel-Montagne

Atelier chant Châtel-Montagne, 8 janvier 2022, Châtel-Montagne. Atelier chant Châtel-Montagne

2022-01-08 17:00:00 – 2022-01-08 18:45:00

Châtel-Montagne Allier Châtel-Montagne EUR 8 Vous désirez découvrir votre voix, chanter plus librement ?



Bienvenus à toutes et tous à partir de 16 ans (pas besoin de connaître le solfège, débutants bienvenus)

L’atelier aura lieu 2 samedis par mois dans une atmosphère conviviale et inventive delphineburnod@gmail.com +33 6 04 51 77 39 https://www.maisondesloisirs.org/groups Châtel-Montagne

dernière mise à jour : 2022-01-21 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Allier, Châtel-Montagne Autres Lieu Châtel-Montagne Adresse Ville Châtel-Montagne lieuville Châtel-Montagne