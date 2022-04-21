ATELIER ARTISTES DE 2 MAINS Malicorne-sur-Sarthe Malicorne-sur-Sarthe Catégories d’évènement: Malicorne-sur-Sarthe

Sarthe

ATELIER ARTISTES DE 2 MAINS Malicorne-sur-Sarthe, 21 avril 2022, Malicorne-sur-Sarthe. ATELIER ARTISTES DE 2 MAINS Malicorne-sur-Sarthe

2022-04-21 – 2022-04-21

Malicorne-sur-Sarthe Sarthe EUR 15 15 tarif de 15 euros par inscription. Atelier pour enfant à partir de 6 ans, réalisation de jolis bracelets brésiliens colorés personnalisés artistesde2mains@gmail.com +33 6 82 43 06 54 tarif de 15 euros par inscription. Malicorne-sur-Sarthe

dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-29 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Malicorne-sur-Sarthe, Sarthe Autres Lieu Malicorne-sur-Sarthe Adresse Ville Malicorne-sur-Sarthe lieuville Malicorne-sur-Sarthe Departement Sarthe

Malicorne-sur-Sarthe Malicorne-sur-Sarthe Sarthe https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/malicorne-sur-sarthe/

ATELIER ARTISTES DE 2 MAINS Malicorne-sur-Sarthe 2022-04-21 was last modified: by ATELIER ARTISTES DE 2 MAINS Malicorne-sur-Sarthe Malicorne-sur-Sarthe 21 avril 2022 Malicorne-sur-Sarthe sarthe

Malicorne-sur-Sarthe Sarthe