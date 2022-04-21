ATELIER ARTISTES DE 2 MAINS Malicorne-sur-Sarthe, 21 avril 2022, Malicorne-sur-Sarthe.

2022-04-21 – 2022-04-21
Malicorne-sur-Sarthe Sarthe

EUR 15 15   tarif de 15 euros par inscription.

Atelier pour enfant à partir de 6 ans, réalisation de jolis bracelets brésiliens colorés personnalisés

artistesde2mains@gmail.com +33 6 82 43 06 54

