[Concert] Soirée métal Atelier 13 Dieppe, 24 novembre 2023, Dieppe.

Dieppe,Seine-Maritime

Venez passer un agréable moment à l’Inattendu ! Une belle soirée pour découvrir l’univers musical du métal avec Stinky Hammers, Tragos, Neurodystopia, Shadwick, Stabwound et Distillery..

2023-11-24 18:30:00 fin : 2023-11-24 . .

Atelier 13 L’Inattendu

Dieppe 76200 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Come and have a great time at l’Inattendu! A great evening to discover the musical world of metal with Stinky Hammers, Tragos, Neurodystopia, Shadwick, Stabwound and Distillery.

¡Ven a pasártelo en grande a l’Inattendu! Es una gran velada para descubrir el mundo musical del metal con Stinky Hammers, Tragos, Neurodystopia, Shadwick, Stabwound y Distillery.

Verbringen Sie eine angenehme Zeit im L’Inattendu! Ein schöner Abend, um die musikalische Welt des Metal zu entdecken, mit Stinky Hammers, Tragos, Neurodystopia, Shadwick, Stabwound und Distillery.

