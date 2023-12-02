Marché de Nohell à l’ Atelier 10 Atelier 10 Floirac, 2 décembre 2023, Floirac.

Marché de Nohell à l’ Atelier 10 2 – 10 décembre Atelier 10 Entrée libre

Le Marché de Nohell de l’ Atelier 10

Les 2-3 décembre et 9-10 décembre 2023,

vivez un nohell atypique!

Les artistes et artisan.e.s créateu.rice.s de l’Atelier 10 ouvrent leur site collectif à une vingtaine d’autres créateu·rice·s : Nos invité·e·s préféré·e·s ou nos découvertes d’exception.

Objets de Déco, accessoires mais nécessaires, et autres propositions éveillant tous vos sens seront exposés hors du marché con’sensuel.

Rencontrez réellement les Artisan·e·s d’art, ces créateu·rice·s aux techniques anciennes et récentes, et découvrez une proposition unique de pépites contemporaines, accessible à toutes les hottes.

Et bien sûr …

Des artisans créateu·rice·s du goûts – Miel, huitres, gravlax, foie gras, chocolats végan et autres terrines – viendront garnir vos agapes.

Le foodtruck de Victoire

2 soirées concerts

1 tombol’art avec des cadeaux de Nohell créés par les créateu·rice·s et une chasse pour dégoter le cadeau pop de l’Atelier 10.

Au bistrot de l’atelier, bières pression, vin chaud, soupes gourmandes, chocolat chaud … et vins ou softs habituels

Vos façonneurs de cadeaux de Nohell :

Nos créateu.rice.s venu.e.s d’ailleurs :

Retrouvez le week-end du 2 et 3 décembre 2023

FRAGMENTS ATELIER – Béatrice MAMONT // Porcelaine inspirée par la nature et la mer

Retrouvez le week-end du 9 et 10 décembre 2023

Et durant les 4 jours , les résidents de l’Atelier 10 :

Atelier 10 10 rue de l’esperance floirac Floirac 33270 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine 06 95 71 67 14 https://atelier10.business.site/ https://www.facebook.com/10atelier/;https://www.instagram.com/atelier10_floirac/ [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.facebook.com/events/855137846614540/855137863281205/?ref=newsfeed »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « apaaf33270@gmail.com »}, {« type »: « phone », « value »: « 0695716714 »}] [{« link »: « https://linktr.ee/daisyturner_art »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@patiencesauvage) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/380629174_692241832777043_709954308599891007_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=105&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=JxHu9MyrKj8AX-qLSal&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfCFSF4GvJsDRphB6roYoWPbL5SxIfvVyJ0rGyDK2O1_uw&oe=654BBE06 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/patiencesauvage/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/patiencesauvage/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@alvina.terre.et.creation) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/353604284_788304516290706_3004716957719300334_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=105&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=NeEVJqnnnB4AX_5jxfq&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfBtSxkwjL3px2iLHHx6Sic0SIo8RXBWD_vyA_44XbcOXg&oe=654C565C », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/alvina.terre.et.creation/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/alvina.terre.et.creation/ »}, {« link »: « https://www.labestiologue.com/ »}, {« link »: « https://linktr.ee/captainpetitpois »}, {« link »: « https://www.etsy.com/fr/shop/LespapiersdeSo?load_webview=1&bid=cl20MD2IzWjVcPys-PVtTSpTsWIV »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@makadam_bougies) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/339666204_1863286970719266_3744605639973491734_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=111&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=2bstpu2I2qUAX9KY_Di&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfDPfbXn_HCxb98wP8uBVZyt1LVLe7JGqRh2Lfz198e1wg&oe=654D3AE0 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/makadam_bougies/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/makadam_bougies/ »}, {« link »: « https://maisonperdier.com/ »}, {« link »: « https://www.emilestoclin.com/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@soficinafrance) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/123284893_775834626312605_8943397999462694161_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=110&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=G0Fi9ZxJ6FAAX8_tNp5&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfBtxP64QHv2AADEelKQgyTog1cegnmFSQMlRcCCCAostg&oe=654D3D13 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/soficinafrance/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/soficinafrance/ »}, {« link »: « https://www.leoniel.fr/ »}, {« link »: « https://www.unmeubleetcetera.fr/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@fragments_atelier_) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/324442247_2793536320779078_7110601003173080636_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=102&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=3PW1IjN7rg8AX_8RHP3&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfBzisjtv32b3R8GmZKoXwGymrt6f2P_3Smmxmi2U9IsPg&oe=654CCD62 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/fragments_atelier_/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/fragments_atelier_/ »}, {« link »: « https://www.mavillemonshopping.fr/fr/bordeaux/boutiques/you-are-pure-magic-by-camille »}, {« link »: « https://www.vcbtournagesurbois.com/ »}, {« link »: « https://www.mandapunk.com/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@so.dei.ro) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/289309201_390739029693438_7059658905979354933_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=109&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=_uy8-fhMOjIAX_s2zeO&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfCes6JSk9zm_zTjXWTCBKa3YmQbeC5D57JeZn30wqio0A&oe=654BC4C7 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/so.dei.ro/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/so.dei.ro/ »}, {« link »: « https://linktr.ee/lubieart »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@_la.petite.nature_) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/245272719_845101512819890_5856228815149177734_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=109&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=XWlEQ7gBIIEAX-5AFEx&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfAsQsZvx6h9R5C6RcgW-OUFqJZXtkRHECSInXNSGoOFjw&oe=654CCAC6 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/_la.petite.nature_/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/_la.petite.nature_/ »}, {« link »: « https://lamaculeeconception.com/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@lapellette) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/195130062_209434257674603_7382178480302813678_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=109&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=MmAvpaOist8AX9gRiWJ&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfDhZDo4Nsspf_dSxlS8kxidF-pxbOSrhX-XVoEdSidwMw&oe=654D945C », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/lapellette/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/lapellette/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@lepannart) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/26068321_141472476517783_5288311949308723200_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=107&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=j47vjx6jY3QAX_NAjLz&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfBIfg60ZPyIBcSO5CFcwygsB55Gd2NL6cjCY0dgv6pfTA&oe=654BDC08 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/lepannart/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/lepannart/ »}, {« link »: « https://www.marqueterie-art.com/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@atelier.pierre.berri) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/65765424_411430852795113_9045420774298484736_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=110&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=WAfBCj6zk4oAX9wVdTk&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfAR2y3q_QXDm0S7KvEpOd8g4qVkYuMLainJc4QjjI4PXw&oe=654D2443 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/atelier.pierre.berri/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/atelier.pierre.berri/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@lyli.oui.tsukimibrun) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/28436371_603858279951776_1546606994461294592_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=111&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=kKldXrQWubgAX9Vu3Ih&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfDFn8vQsOptDm1Pd9j4t4JCmRHTBusG31DauiCgw9IAug&oe=654CFEDB », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/lyli.oui.tsukimibrun/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/lyli.oui.tsukimibrun/ »}, {« link »: « https://linktr.ee/zoe.andrieux »}, {« link »: « https://linktr.ee/Smokestackthermionics »}, {« link »: « https://www.arcattack-metal.com/ »}, {« link »: « https://heresyark.wixsite.com/heresy-ark »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@virginie_pottery) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/51014244_302941783911183_7498033487358722048_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=100&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=7yJRJkYkhu4AX8gSIJ6&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfD8hJNuZB-CIvsJcMqHsDX45Btm7yHpzNDLxMsWWbimSg&oe=654D9309 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/virginie_pottery/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/virginie_pottery/ »}, {« link »: « https://linktr.ee/artefact.bordeaux »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@aurelie.sarpon_artwork) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/22793956_501503576892538_3358395504684695552_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=107&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=HoHPUTvnM00AX96amE6&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfDQNmFVqfsU67m1gzWcQXCYVw8ICzS8A5f80nMtj4ZX3Q&oe=654BFBD3 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/aurelie.sarpon_artwork/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/aurelie.sarpon_artwork/ »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064284235835 »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@babethlapin7980) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/348825368_617085547049946_6637087450048443260_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=102&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=vYPsSIZoRzoAX8qDsaW&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfBEPZzK1-Y60iXLVxT9i0knQ2EpF1A2TFPidF5lF8k7FA&oe=654D777F », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/babethlapin7980/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/babethlapin7980/ »}, {« link »: « https://maboiteenmetal.wixsite.com/mbem »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063973028338 »}, {« link »: « http://creationdevitraux.free.fr/?page_id=6 »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@costtpk) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/280314193_749817652699390_1524380746999943758_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=109&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=-dUSeVyOl7QAX-qvbBe&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfDZxCcrtVQSPNbJ4xde4hqzXWnHQLwqmfd7xejEUvlcEg&oe=654C289A », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/costtpk/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/costtpk/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@fabienne.galin) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/271921564_2995244807392884_2170788428282785114_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=106&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=kkBAY78gF90AX9QajZ9&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfDTV4Yfk7JfJi52dsLJJqxF94WHweK2xFQGkgw7QT0JLA&oe=654D5380 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/fabienne.galin/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/fabienne.galin/ »}, {« link »: « https://www.tonptitnoeud.fr/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@oytarr) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/248775472_585858585958368_2724601300938397918_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=103&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=hhOP4i6rxyUAX_O8EZn&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfBSAn8NunwHFXkZLwq-5TsoCM103U_7rDz4ziLJakQg1A&oe=654CE7A2 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/oytarr/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/oytarr/ »}] L’atelier 10 est un atelier collectif partagé d’artistes et artisans géré en association collégiale par l’APAAF (Association pour la Promotion des Artistes et Artisans à Floirac) qui a vu le jour au début de l’année 2013, suite à la fermeture du “Projet CMH” à Bordeaux.

Le but étant de mettre en commun des locaux, des savoirs-faire, tout en privilégiant la créativité personnelle et artistique.

Croisements d’idées et projets collectifs peuvent ainsi en résulter.

Un ancien garage de 500m² est loué à Floirac par l’association et devient un local d’artistes pluridisciplinaires et d’artisans, autogéré et ouvert, les espaces intérieurs évoluant en fonction des besoins, des départs/venues.

À ce jour, nous sommes une vingtaine de résident.e.s explorant divers champs artistiques: Plasticien.ne.s, Sculptrices/Sculpteurs, Peintres, Illustratrices/Illustrateurs, Métallicienne, Artisans-Créateurices…

Nous organisons ponctuellement des évènements lors desquels des artistes et créateurices de la région sont invités à montrer leurs travaux.

Car l’ Atelier 10 est un lieu de création, mais aussi d’exposition.

Nous insistons sur le terme « atelier ouvert », chacun.e étant libre d’en franchir le seuil et de venir à notre rencontre quand il le souhaite! Entrée libre et accessible à tout le monde, du lundi au vendredi de 10h à 18h.

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-12-02T10:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-02T22:00:00+01:00

2023-12-10T10:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-10T19:00:00+01:00

marché de noel artisanat

Atelier 10 / MBEM