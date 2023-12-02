Marché de Nohell à l’ Atelier 10 Atelier 10 Floirac
Marché de Nohell à l’ Atelier 10 Atelier 10 Floirac, 2 décembre 2023, Floirac.
Marché de Nohell à l’ Atelier 10 2 – 10 décembre Atelier 10 Entrée libre
Le Marché de Nohell de l’ Atelier 10
Les 2-3 décembre et 9-10 décembre 2023,
vivez un nohell atypique!
Les artistes et artisan.e.s créateu.rice.s de l’Atelier 10 ouvrent leur site collectif à une vingtaine d’autres créateu·rice·s : Nos invité·e·s préféré·e·s ou nos découvertes d’exception.
Objets de Déco, accessoires mais nécessaires, et autres propositions éveillant tous vos sens seront exposés hors du marché con’sensuel.
Rencontrez réellement les Artisan·e·s d’art, ces créateu·rice·s aux techniques anciennes et récentes, et découvrez une proposition unique de pépites contemporaines, accessible à toutes les hottes.
Et bien sûr …
Des artisans créateu·rice·s du goûts – Miel, huitres, gravlax, foie gras, chocolats végan et autres terrines – viendront garnir vos agapes.
Le foodtruck de Victoire
2 soirées concerts
1 tombol’art avec des cadeaux de Nohell créés par les créateu·rice·s et une chasse pour dégoter le cadeau pop de l’Atelier 10.
Au bistrot de l’atelier, bières pression, vin chaud, soupes gourmandes, chocolat chaud … et vins ou softs habituels
Vos façonneurs de cadeaux de Nohell :
Nos créateu.rice.s venu.e.s d’ailleurs :
Retrouvez le week-end du 2 et 3 décembre 2023
- Daisy TURNER // Art Sérigraphie et Linographie
- PATIENCE SAUVAGE – Elise ALARD // Teintures naturelles et revalorisation textile
- Alvina TERRE et CREATION – Alvina TRENCART // Céramique
- Margot TARDIEU // Bestioles en papier mâché, et transformations de de pinceaux usagés
- CAPTAIN PETIT POIS – Elise BLOT // Mode alternative, rock et décalée
- LES OTTINADES – Sophie OTTINA // Bijoux en micro-macramé et pierres fines
- MAKADAM BOUGIES // Bougies naturelles parfumées
- MAISON PERDIER // Céramique
- EMILE STOCLIN // Sculpture Vintage – sérigraphie
- SOFICINA – Sylvia BOURRAGUE // Bijoux de cuir recyclé
- Léo NIEL // Rencontre de l’ébénisterie et de la mosaïque
- UN MEUBLE ET C …ETERA – Cécile LERICI // Objets éclairés, upcyclage, aerogommage
- FRAGMENTS ATELIER – Béatrice MAMONT // Porcelaine inspirée par la nature et la mer
Retrouvez le week-end du 9 et 10 décembre 2023
- YOU ARE PURE MAGIC – Camille BONIN // bijoux artisanaux d’inspiration Mexicaine
- VCB Tournage sur Bois – Valentin BOUVET // Objets de tournage sur bois
- MANDAPUNK // Couture alternative
- SOVES DEIR RORGE – Aude Petitjean Revuelta // Linogravure, illustration d’entomologie
- LES OTTINADES – Sophie OTTINA // Bijoux en micro-macramé et pierres fines
- MAKADAM BOUGIES // Bougies naturelles parfumées
- LUBIE – Lucie BLANCHARD // Illustrations Dinos, sorcières, amour et encres végétales
- LA PETITE NATURE – Jeanne ROUSSEAU // Herboristerie (productrice) Tisanes, Savons, Baumes, Hydrolats, Sirops, Poudres de Plantes …
- LA MACULEE CONCEPTION – Perrine LOHE // Badges et autres expressions d’une obsédée textuelle
- LA PELLETTE – Danielle PELLET // Objets et accessoires en verre filé
- LE PANNART – Guillaume MASSE // Panneaux arghtistiquement détournés
- CORINNE GARCIA MARQUETERIE // Objets d’art en marqueterie
- Léo NIEL // Rencontre de l’ébénisterie et de la mosaïque
Et durant les 4 jours , les résidents de l’Atelier 10 :
- Atelier Pierre BERRI // Maroquinerie
- Lyli.oui // Art du bijou . art végétal
- Zoé ANDRIEU // Linogravure et printmaking
- Smokestack Thermionic Works // conception, réparation de matériel pour musique amplifiée
- Arc Attack // sculpture création d’espace et de mobilier en Métal
- Heresy’ Ark // Dark Art
- Les facéties de Virginie // Sculpture et Céramique
- Art&Fact // Mobilier Industriel
- Aurélie SARPON // Arts plastiques
- R.A.F. // Sculpture
- Florence B. Art // Décorations murales
- Atelier JedeuxM // Couture upcycling et peinture sur porcelaine
- Ma Boîte en Métal // Expérimentation sur Métal et Mobilier
- Ferval // Arts platiques et poésie
- Les Vitraux de Fabrice LAVAL // vitrail d’art
- COST TPK // Graff et peinture
- Fabienne G. // Arts plastiques
- Ton P’tit Noeud // Accessoires couture
- Julie DARRAMON // Régie spectacle et mots d’humeur
Le but étant de mettre en commun des locaux, des savoirs-faire, tout en privilégiant la créativité personnelle et artistique.
Croisements d’idées et projets collectifs peuvent ainsi en résulter.
Un ancien garage de 500m² est loué à Floirac par l’association et devient un local d’artistes pluridisciplinaires et d’artisans, autogéré et ouvert, les espaces intérieurs évoluant en fonction des besoins, des départs/venues.
À ce jour, nous sommes une vingtaine de résident.e.s explorant divers champs artistiques: Plasticien.ne.s, Sculptrices/Sculpteurs, Peintres, Illustratrices/Illustrateurs, Métallicienne, Artisans-Créateurices…
Nous organisons ponctuellement des évènements lors desquels des artistes et créateurices de la région sont invités à montrer leurs travaux.
Car l’ Atelier 10 est un lieu de création, mais aussi d’exposition.
Nous insistons sur le terme « atelier ouvert », chacun.e étant libre d’en franchir le seuil et de venir à notre rencontre quand il le souhaite! Entrée libre et accessible à tout le monde, du lundi au vendredi de 10h à 18h.
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-12-02T10:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-02T22:00:00+01:00
2023-12-10T10:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-10T19:00:00+01:00
marché de noel artisanat
Atelier 10 / MBEM