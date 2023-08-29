Programme des églises ouvertes du 29 août au 03 septembre ASTE, 29 août 2023, Asté.

Asté,Hautes-Pyrénées

La maison des Ferrère assure des permanences dans certains édifices où les visiteurs peuvent bénéficier d’une visite guidée.

Mardi 29 août de 15h à 19h : EGLISE DE SAINTE-MARIE-DE-CAMPAN

Mercredi 30 août de 15h à 17h : EGLISE D’ORIGNAC

Vendredi 01 septembre de 16h à 18h : EGLISE DE POUZAC

Samedi 02 septembre de 16h à 18h : EGLISE DE POUZAC

Dimanche 03 septembre de 15h à 17h : EGLISE D’ANTIST.

ASTE

Asté 65200 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



The House of Ferrère will be on duty in certain buildings where visitors can enjoy a guided tour.

Tuesday August 29th from 3pm to 7pm : CHURCH OF SAINTE-MARIE-DE-CAMPAN

Wednesday August 30th from 3pm to 5pm : CHURCH OF ORIGNAC

Friday 01 September from 16h to 18h : CHURCH OF POUZAC

Saturday 02 September from 16h to 18h : CHURCH OF POUZAC

Sunday 03 September from 15h to 17h : CHURCH OF ANTIST

La Maison des Ferrère está de guardia en algunos edificios donde los visitantes pueden disfrutar de una visita guiada.

Martes 29 de agosto de 15:00 a 19:00 h: IGLESIA DE SAINTE-MARIE-DE-CAMPAN

Miércoles 30 de agosto de 15h a 17h: IGLESIA DE ORIGNAC

Viernes 01 de septiembre de 16h a 18h : IGLESIA DE POUZAC

Sábado 02 de septiembre de 16h a 18h : IGLESIA DE POUZAC

Domingo 03 de septiembre de 15h a 17h : IGLESIA DE ANTIST

Das Maison des Ferrère bietet in einigen Gebäuden Sprechstunden an, in denen Besucher eine Führung erhalten können.

Dienstag, 29. August, 15.00-19.00 Uhr: KIRCHE VON SAINTE-MARIE-DE-CAMPAN

Mittwoch, 30. August, von 15.00 bis 17.00 Uhr: KIRCHE VON ORIGNAC

Freitag, 01. September von 16 bis 18 Uhr: KIRCHE VON POUZAC

Samstag, den 02. September von 16 bis 18 Uhr: KIRCHE VON POUZAC

Sonntag, 03. September von 15 bis 17 Uhr: KIRCHE VON ANTIST

