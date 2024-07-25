Festival » Changez d’air’ S… à Peyre – Festival lyrique de rue Association Eclats Lyriques Comprégnac
Catégories d’Évènement:
Festival » Changez d’air’ S… à Peyre – Festival lyrique de rue Association Eclats Lyriques Comprégnac, 25 juillet 2024, Comprégnac.
Comprégnac,Aveyron
Expo, spectacles, et une soirée repas concert.
2024-07-25 fin : 2024-07-26 . EUR.
Association Eclats Lyriques
Comprégnac 12100 Aveyron Occitanie
Expo, shows, and an evening meal concert
Expo, espectáculos y una cena concierto
Expo, Aufführungen und ein Abend mit Essen und Konzert
Mise à jour le 2023-11-13 par OFFICE DE TOURISME DE MILLAU