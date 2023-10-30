ATELIER HALLOWEEN Assas, 30 octobre 2023, Assas.

Assas,Hérault

Halloween approche à grands pas…

En panne d’inspiration pour le costume de vos petits monstres?

Chat noir, sorcier ou encore banshee, les enfants pourront exprimer leur créativité en confectionnant eux-mêmes leur costume !

Une idée d’atelier insolite pour les vacances d’octobre !.

2023-10-30 fin : 2023-10-30 . EUR.

Assas 34820 Hérault Occitanie



Halloween is fast approaching?

Need some inspiration for your little monsters?

Black cat, witch or banshee, children can express their creativity by making their own costumes!

An unusual workshop idea for the October vacations!

¿Se acerca Halloween?

¿Necesitas inspiración para tus pequeños monstruos?

Gato negro, mago o banshee, ¡los niños pueden expresar su creatividad confeccionando sus propios disfraces!

Una original idea de taller para las fiestas de octubre

Halloween steht vor der Tür?

Fehlt Ihnen die Inspiration für ein Kostüm für Ihre kleinen Monster?

Ob schwarze Katze, Zauberer oder Banshee – hier können Kinder ihre Kreativität ausleben und ihr Kostüm selbst herstellen!

Eine tolle Idee für einen ungewöhnlichen Workshop in den Oktoberferien!

Mise à jour le 2023-10-16 par OT DU GRAND PIC ST LOUP