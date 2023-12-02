Téléthon Asprières, 1 décembre 2023, Asprières.

Asprières,Aveyron

Téléthon au profit de l’Association Française contre la Myopathie.

2023-12-02

Asprières 12700 Aveyron Occitanie



Telethon in aid of the French Muscular Dystrophy Association

Telemaratón en favor de la Asociación Francesa de Distrofia Muscular

Telethon zugunsten der Association Française contre la Myopathie (Französischer Verein gegen Myopathie)

Mise à jour le 2023-11-22 par OFFICE DE TOURISME DE CAPDENAC (BUREAU DE L’OT DU PAYS DE FIGEAC)