INITIATION AUX ÉCHECS Place du Peyrou, 13 mai 2023, Aspiran.

Viens découvrir et t’initier à ce jeu de stratégie. A partir de 6 ans, sur inscription à la bibliothèque. Gratuit..

2023-05-13 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-13 12:00:00. .

Place du Peyrou

Aspiran 34800 Hérault Occitanie



Come and discover and learn this strategy game. From 6 years old, on registration at the library. Free of charge.

Ven a descubrir y aprender este juego de estrategia. A partir de 6 años, previa inscripción en la biblioteca. Gratuito.

Komm und entdecke dieses Strategiespiel und führe dich selbst darin ein. Ab 6 Jahren, nach Anmeldung in der Bibliothek. Kostenlos.

