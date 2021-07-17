Ask The Light / Dactilo L’intermediaire Marseille
L’intermediaire, le samedi 17 juillet à 20:00
**Dactilo** – PostPunk / Noise Pop [https://dactilo.bandcamp.com/album/dactilo](https://dactilo.bandcamp.com/album/dactilo) [https://www.facebook.com/DactiloDactiloDactilo](https://www.facebook.com/DactiloDactiloDactilo) **Ask The Light** – Post Punk / Dream Pop [https://youtu.be/Le3OZ-LTJSI](https://youtu.be/Le3OZ-LTJSI)
Entrée libre
L’intermediaire 63 Place Jean Jaurès, 13006 Marseille Marseille Marseille 6e Arrondissement Bouches-du-Rhône
