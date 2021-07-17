Marseille L'intermediaire Bouches-du-Rhône, Marseille Ask The Light / Dactilo L’intermediaire Marseille Catégories d’évènement: Bouches-du-Rhône

L’intermediaire, le samedi 17 juillet à 20:00

**Dactilo** – PostPunk / Noise Pop [https://dactilo.bandcamp.com/album/dactilo](https://dactilo.bandcamp.com/album/dactilo) [https://www.facebook.com/DactiloDactiloDactilo](https://www.facebook.com/DactiloDactiloDactilo) **Ask The Light** – Post Punk / Dream Pop [https://youtu.be/Le3OZ-LTJSI](https://youtu.be/Le3OZ-LTJSI)

Entrée libre

♫♫♫ L’intermediaire 63 Place Jean Jaurès, 13006 Marseille Marseille Marseille 6e Arrondissement Bouches-du-Rhône

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2021-07-17T20:00:00 2021-07-17T23:30:00

