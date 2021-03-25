ASIA STARTUP SUMMIT 2021 : Attend the Conference Online! En ligne, 25 mars 2021-25 mars 2021, .

ASIA STARTUP SUMMIT 2021 : Attend the Conference Online!

En ligne, le jeudi 25 mars à 14:00

**ASIA STARTUP SUMMIT 2021**

This event is presented by The French Chamber of Singapore in partnership with Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) and along with Team France Export, bpifrance and La French Tech.

Gratuit sur inscription

a Chambre de Commerce de Singapour organise la troisième édition de l’Asia startup Summit qui se tiendra le 25 mars de façon hybride.

En ligne France



