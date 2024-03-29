AS BEZIERS / BIARRITZ STADE RAOUL BARRIERE Beziers
Catégorie d’Évènement:
AS BEZIERS / BIARRITZ STADE RAOUL BARRIERE Beziers, vendredi 29 mars 2024.
AS BEZIERS / BIARRITZ STADE RAOUL BARRIERE – BEZIERS PRO D2 SAISON 2023-2024Les DATES ET HORAIRES indiqués sur les billets ne sont pas définitifs, les informations sont susceptibles de modifications par la LNR, il appartient à la personne qui achète le billet de se tenir informée des éventuels changements concernant la rencontre.
Tarif : 12.00 – 22.00 euros.
Début : 2024-03-29 à 19:30
STADE RAOUL BARRIERE AVENUE DES OLYMPIADES 34500 Beziers 34