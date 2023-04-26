mar 25 avril 2023
« Rendez vous des P’tits Loups » Arvieu

Arvieu

« Rendez vous des P’tits Loups », 26 avril 2023, Arvieu.

10h30 Tous en Ballon! C’est tout rond, tout léger, ça vole et virevolte, comme un ballon dasn l’air! Accompagnés de vos parents, grands parents, nounous, venez (dès la naissance) découvrir tout un tas de livres! Gratuit. Informations 05 65 46 06 06..
2023-04-26

Arvieu 12120 Aveyron Occitanie

10:30 am All in a Balloon! It’s all round, all light, it flies and twirls, like a balloon in the air! Accompanied by your parents, grandparents, nannies, come (from birth) to discover a whole bunch of books! Free of charge. Information 05 65 46 06 06.

10.30 h ¡Todo en globo! Todo redondo, todo ligero, vuela y gira, ¡como un globo en el aire! ¡Ven con tus padres, abuelos o niñeras a descubrir toda una gama de libros (desde el nacimiento)! Gratuito. Información 05 65 46 06 06.

10.30 Uhr Alle in einem Ballon! Es ist ganz rund, ganz leicht, es fliegt und wirbelt herum, wie ein Ballon in der Luft! Kommen Sie in Begleitung Ihrer Eltern, Großeltern oder Nannys (ab der Geburt) und entdecken Sie eine Vielzahl von Büchern! Die Teilnahme ist kostenlos. Informationen: 05 65 46 06 06.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-14 par OFFICE DE TOURISME DE PARELOUP LEVEZOU

26 avril 2023
Arvieu
Aveyron
Arvieu

