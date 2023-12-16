Eve Dahan & L’Atomiste Artplexe Canebière Marseille, 16 décembre 2023 21:00, Marseille.

Eve Dahan & L’Atomiste Samedi 16 décembre, 22h00 Artplexe Canebière Entrée libre

Entrée gratuite

Restauration + DJ Set House Music de 22h30 à 1h45 !

Avec Eve Dahan & L’Atomiste : Duo originaire de Marseille, c’est de la house jusqu’à la techno, le calme en passant par la tempête, le clair par l’obscur, la paix par le trouble ! DJ set en solo et b2b sans limite autour de la musique électronique : 100 % improvisation, partage, groove et énergie !

Eve Dahan

https://soundcloud.com/eve-dahan

https://www.facebook.com/eve.dahan.DJ

https://www.instagram.com/eve_dahan_dj/

L’Atomiste

https://www.mixcloud.com/L_Atomiste/

https://www.facebook.com/L.Atomiste

https://www.instagram.com/latomiste/

LES REFORMES

125 La Canebière, 13001 Marseille

Réservations conseillées : 09 71 16 35 90

_____________________________________________________________

Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive

→ https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-12-16T22:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-17T02:00:00+01:00

