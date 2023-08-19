Fêtes locales Espace socioculturel, 19 août 2023, Arthez-de-Béarn.

Le matin : marche, rando vélo et balade équestre.

L’après-midi : pétanque

Soirée animée avec DJ Enzo Prod..

Espace socioculturel Place Cézaire

Arthez-de-Béarn 64370 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



In the morning: walking, cycling and horse riding.

In the afternoon : petanque

Evening entertainment with DJ Enzo Prod.

Por la mañana: senderismo, ciclismo y equitación.

Por la tarde: petanca

Animación nocturna con DJ Enzo Prod.

Vormittags: Wandern, Fahrradtouren und Reitausflüge.

Am Nachmittag: Boulespiel

Abends Unterhaltung mit DJ Enzo Prod.

Mise à jour le 2023-03-07 par OT Coeur de Béarn