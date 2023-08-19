Fêtes locales Espace socioculturel Arthez-de-Béarn
Fêtes locales Espace socioculturel, 19 août 2023, Arthez-de-Béarn.
Le matin : marche, rando vélo et balade équestre.
L’après-midi : pétanque
Soirée animée avec DJ Enzo Prod..
2023-08-19 à ; fin : 2023-08-19 . .
Espace socioculturel Place Cézaire
Arthez-de-Béarn 64370 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine
In the morning: walking, cycling and horse riding.
In the afternoon : petanque
Evening entertainment with DJ Enzo Prod.
Por la mañana: senderismo, ciclismo y equitación.
Por la tarde: petanca
Animación nocturna con DJ Enzo Prod.
Vormittags: Wandern, Fahrradtouren und Reitausflüge.
Am Nachmittag: Boulespiel
Abends Unterhaltung mit DJ Enzo Prod.
Mise à jour le 2023-03-07 par OT Coeur de Béarn