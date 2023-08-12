Arreau en musique au fil de l’eau ARREAU Arreau
Arreau en musique au fil de l’eau ARREAU, 12 août 2023, Arreau.
Concerts et animations autour de l’eau
12/08 « Accolade » concert quatuor vocal
21h,Salle Saint Exupère, libre participation
13/08 « Conférence : Arreau, ville d’eau de
Jean-luc Morinière » par le PAH
17h30, Salle bleue
13/08 « l’Orchestre du printemps »
Terminus , 21h, libre participation
14/08 « Spectacle eau et lumière » 22h30
Bal à 21h, puis après le spectacle
15/08 Sketching et pêche au lac St exupère
15/08 « La Neste » de Christophe Castillon et
Philippe Mas, projection
21h, Salle Bleue.
2023-08-12 à ; fin : 2023-08-16 . .
ARREAU
Arreau 65240 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie
Concerts and animations around water
12/08 « Accolade » vocal quartet concert
21h, Saint Exupère hall, free participation
13/08 « Conference : Arreau, city of water
Jean-luc Morinière » by the PAH
5:30 pm, Blue Hall
13/08 « The Spring Orchestra
Terminus , 21h, free participation
14/08 « Water and light show » 22h30
Ball at 21h, then after the show
15/08 Sketching and fishing at the St exupère lake
15/08 « La Neste » by Christophe Castillon and
Philippe Mas, projection
21h, Blue Room
Conciertos y actividades en torno al agua
12/08 Concierto del cuarteto vocal « Accolade
21h, Salle Saint Exupère, participación gratuita
13/08 « Conferencia: Arreau, ciudad del agua de
Jean-luc Morinière » por la PAH
17h30, Salón Azul
13/08 « La orquesta de primavera
Terminus , 21h, participación libre
14/08 « Espectáculo de agua y luz » 22h30
Baile a las 21h, después del espectáculo
15/08 Sketching y pesca en el lago de St exupère
15/08 « La Neste » de Christophe Castillon y
Philippe Mas, proyección
21h, Salle Bleue
Konzerte und Veranstaltungen rund um das Thema Wasser
12/08 « Accolade » Konzert Vokalquartett
21h,Salle Saint Exupère, freie Teilnahme
13/08 « Vortrag: Arreau, Stadt des Wassers von
Jean-luc Morinière » von PAH
17.30 Uhr, Blauer Saal
13/08 « Das Orchester des Frühlings »
Terminus , 21h, freie Teilnahme
14/08 « Wasser- und Lichtspektakel » 22.30 Uhr
Ball um 21 Uhr, danach nach der Show
15/08 Sketching und Angeln am See St exupère
15/08 « La Neste » von Christophe Castillon und
Philippe Mas, Filmvorführung
21h, Blauer Saal
Mise à jour le 2023-04-27 par Pyrénées 2 Vallées|CDT65