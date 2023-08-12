Arreau en musique au fil de l’eau ARREAU, 12 août 2023, Arreau.

Concerts et animations autour de l’eau

12/08 « Accolade » concert quatuor vocal

21h,Salle Saint Exupère, libre participation

13/08 « Conférence : Arreau, ville d’eau de

Jean-luc Morinière » par le PAH

17h30, Salle bleue

13/08 « l’Orchestre du printemps »

Terminus , 21h, libre participation

14/08 « Spectacle eau et lumière » 22h30

Bal à 21h, puis après le spectacle

15/08 Sketching et pêche au lac St exupère

15/08 « La Neste » de Christophe Castillon et

Philippe Mas, projection

21h, Salle Bleue.

2023-08-12 à ; fin : 2023-08-16 . .

ARREAU

Arreau 65240 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



Concerts and animations around water

12/08 « Accolade » vocal quartet concert

21h, Saint Exupère hall, free participation

13/08 « Conference : Arreau, city of water

Jean-luc Morinière » by the PAH

5:30 pm, Blue Hall

13/08 « The Spring Orchestra

Terminus , 21h, free participation

14/08 « Water and light show » 22h30

Ball at 21h, then after the show

15/08 Sketching and fishing at the St exupère lake

15/08 « La Neste » by Christophe Castillon and

Philippe Mas, projection

21h, Blue Room

Conciertos y actividades en torno al agua

12/08 Concierto del cuarteto vocal « Accolade

21h, Salle Saint Exupère, participación gratuita

13/08 « Conferencia: Arreau, ciudad del agua de

Jean-luc Morinière » por la PAH

17h30, Salón Azul

13/08 « La orquesta de primavera

Terminus , 21h, participación libre

14/08 « Espectáculo de agua y luz » 22h30

Baile a las 21h, después del espectáculo

15/08 Sketching y pesca en el lago de St exupère

15/08 « La Neste » de Christophe Castillon y

Philippe Mas, proyección

21h, Salle Bleue

Konzerte und Veranstaltungen rund um das Thema Wasser

12/08 « Accolade » Konzert Vokalquartett

21h,Salle Saint Exupère, freie Teilnahme

13/08 « Vortrag: Arreau, Stadt des Wassers von

Jean-luc Morinière » von PAH

17.30 Uhr, Blauer Saal

13/08 « Das Orchester des Frühlings »

Terminus , 21h, freie Teilnahme

14/08 « Wasser- und Lichtspektakel » 22.30 Uhr

Ball um 21 Uhr, danach nach der Show

15/08 Sketching und Angeln am See St exupère

15/08 « La Neste » von Christophe Castillon und

Philippe Mas, Filmvorführung

21h, Blauer Saal

Mise à jour le 2023-04-27 par Pyrénées 2 Vallées|CDT65