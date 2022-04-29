Aromathérapie integrative Bourdeaux Bourdeaux Catégories d’évènement: Bourdeaux

Drôme

Aromathérapie integrative Bourdeaux, 29 avril 2022, Bourdeaux. Aromathérapie integrative Bourdeaux

2022-04-29 – 2022-05-01

Bourdeaux Drôme EUR 230 230 Formation aux applications pratiques de l aromathérapie

Nettoyage énergétique/utilisation dans le massage/utilisation personnelle

Bilan personnel de chaque participant et travail inclusif durant le week-end

Utilisation enfants – animaux +33 7 69 37 25 29 https://lesauroresfloreales.com/produit/aromatherapie-integrative Bourdeaux

dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-19 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Bourdeaux, Drôme Autres Lieu Bourdeaux Adresse Ville Bourdeaux lieuville Bourdeaux Departement Drôme

Bourdeaux Bourdeaux Drôme https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/bourdeaux/

Aromathérapie integrative Bourdeaux 2022-04-29 was last modified: by Aromathérapie integrative Bourdeaux Bourdeaux 29 avril 2022 Bourdeaux Drôme

Bourdeaux Drôme