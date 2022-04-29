Aromathérapie integrative Bourdeaux Bourdeaux
Aromathérapie integrative Bourdeaux, 29 avril 2022, Bourdeaux.
Aromathérapie integrative Bourdeaux
2022-04-29 – 2022-05-01
Bourdeaux Drôme
EUR 230 230
Formation aux applications pratiques de l aromathérapie
Nettoyage énergétique/utilisation dans le massage/utilisation personnelle
Bilan personnel de chaque participant et travail inclusif durant le week-end
Utilisation enfants – animaux
+33 7 69 37 25 29 https://lesauroresfloreales.com/produit/aromatherapie-integrative
Bourdeaux
dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-19 par