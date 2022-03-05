Toujours là, Antonio Gaudencio la place des photographes Arles
5 mars – 23 avril Sur place gratuit https://laplacedesphotographes.com/news/toujours-la-antonio-gaudencio-du-5-mars-au-23-avril-2022/
Toujours là… Antonio Gaudencio du 5 mars au 23 avril 2022
Des images valent parfois mieux que des mots. 18 mois racontés en 8 tableaux photographiques qui vous toucheront au plus profond de votre âme.
Tu es né fils. Tu es devenu un homme, un mari, un père, un ami.
Tu es parti.
Tu seras toujours un homme, un mari, un père, mon ami.
Différemment, mais toujours là…
Antonio Gaudencio du 5 mars au 23 avril 2022
Vernissage le samedi 19 mars 2022
La Place des photographes
1 bis, rue Réattu – 13200 Arles
