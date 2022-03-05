Toujours là, Antonio Gaudencio la place des photographes Arles Catégories d’évènement: Arles

Toujours là, Antonio Gaudencio la place des photographes, 5 mars 2022 12:00, Arles. 5 mars – 23 avril Sur place gratuit https://laplacedesphotographes.com/news/toujours-la-antonio-gaudencio-du-5-mars-au-23-avril-2022/ Toujours là… Antonio Gaudencio du 5 mars au 23 avril 2022 Des images valent parfois mieux que des mots. 18 mois racontés en 8 tableaux photographiques qui vous toucheront au plus profond de votre âme. Tu es né fils. Tu es devenu un homme, un mari, un père, un ami.

Tu es parti.

Tu seras toujours un homme, un mari, un père, mon ami. Différemment, mais toujours là… Antonio Gaudencio du 5 mars au 23 avril 2022

Vernissage le samedi 19 mars 2022 La Place des photographes

Vernissage le samedi 19 mars 2022 La Place des photographes

1 bis, rue Réattu – 13200 Arles

