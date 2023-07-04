Exposition Fernand Léger, l’Homme, l’Artiste 6 rue de l’hôtel de ville, 4 juillet 2023, Argentan.

La peinture de Fernand Léger est connue et reconnue dans le monde entier.

L’exposition photographique « Fernand Léger, l’homme, l’artiste» permet d’entrevoir

de nouvelles facettes de cet artiste qui est, avant tout, un homme comme les autres.

Certaines photographies sont associées à des œuvres, créant ainsi un lien fort entre

l’homme et l’artiste.

Fernand Léger’s paintings are known and recognized throughout the world. The photographic exhibition « Fernand Léger, the man, the artist » allows us to glimpse new facets of Fernand Léger, who is above all a man like any other. Some photographs are associated with works, creating a strong link between the man and the artist..

Vendredi 2023-07-04 à 13:30:00 ; fin : 2023-08-31 12:30:00. .

6 rue de l’hôtel de ville Musée Fernand Léger – André Mare

Argentan 61200 Orne Normandie



Fernand Léger?s paintings are known and recognized throughout the world. The photographic exhibition « Fernand Léger, the man, the artist » allows us to glimpse new facets of Fernand Léger, who is above all a man like any other. Some photographs are associated with works, creating a strong link between the man and the artist.

Los cuadros de Fernand Léger son conocidos y reconocidos en todo el mundo. La exposición fotográfica « Fernand Léger, el hombre, el artista » nos permite vislumbrar nuevas facetas de Fernand Léger, que es ante todo un hombre como cualquier otro. Algunas fotografías están asociadas a obras, creando un fuerte vínculo entre el hombre y el artista.

Fernand Légers Bilder sind auf der ganzen Welt bekannt und anerkannt. Die Fotoausstellung « Fernand Léger, the man, the artist » ermöglicht es uns, neue Facetten von Fernand Léger zu entdecken, der vor allem ein Mensch wie jeder andere ist. Einige Fotografien sind mit Werken verbunden und schaffen eine starke Verbindung zwischen dem Menschen und dem Künstler.

