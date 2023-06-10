Ateliers « Dentelles aux fuseaux » 4 rue Charles Léandre Argentan
Ateliers « Dentelles aux fuseaux » 4 rue Charles Léandre, 10 juin 2023, Argentan.
Que vous connaissiez ou non les bases de la dentelle aux fuseaux, Patricia Gilbert, maîtresse
dentellière, partage son expérience auprès des petits et des plus grands. Pour le mois de juin,
deux ateliers se tiendront à l’Espace Xavier Rousseau, l’un adapté à un jeune public et l’autre,
destiné aux adultes.
Samedi 10 juin : De 14h30 à 16h30 – Atelier Enfants
Samedi 17 juin : De 14h30 à 17h30 – Atelier Adulte
Lieu : Espace Xavier Rousseau, 4 Rue Charles Léandre, 61200 Argentan
Modalités : Gratuit, Réservation obligatoire – maximum 6 personnes à chaque atelier
Contacts : mdd@argentan.fr 02-33-67-93-99.
Whether you know the basics of bobbin lace or not, Patricia Gilbert, master lacemaker, shares her experience with young and old
patricia Gilbert, master lacemaker, shares her experience with children and adults. For the month of June,
two workshops will be held at the Espace Xavier Rousseau, one adapted to a young audience and the other
intended for adults.
Saturday, June 10: From 2:30 to 4:30 pm – Children’s workshop
Saturday, June 17: From 2:30 to 5:30 pm – Adult workshop
Location : Espace Xavier Rousseau, 4 Rue Charles Léandre, 61200 Argentan
Conditions : Free, Reservation required – maximum 6 people for each workshop
Contacts : mdd@argentan.fr 02-33-67-93-99
Tanto si conoce los fundamentos del encaje de bolillos como si no, Patricia Gilbert, maestra encajera, comparte su experiencia con jóvenes y mayores por igual
patricia Gilbert, maestra encajera, comparte su experiencia con jóvenes y mayores. Durante el mes de junio
se celebrarán dos talleres en el Espacio Xavier Rousseau, uno adaptado a un público joven y otro
para adultos.
Sábado 10 de junio: de 14.30 a 16.30 h – Taller para niños
Sábado 17 de junio: de 14.30 a 17.30 h – Taller para adultos
Lugar: Espace Xavier Rousseau, 4 Rue Charles Léandre, 61200 Argentan
Condiciones : Gratuito, Reserva obligatoria – máximo 6 personas por taller
Contactos : mdd@argentan.fr 02-33-67-93-99
Egal, ob Sie die Grundlagen der Klöppelspitze kennen oder nicht, Patricia Gilbert, Meisterin
klöpplerin, teilt ihre Erfahrung mit kleinen und größeren Kindern. Für den Monat Juni,
werden im Espace Xavier Rousseau zwei Workshops stattfinden, einer für ein junges Publikum und der andere,
für Erwachsene.
Samstag, 10. Juni: Von 14:30 bis 16:30 Uhr – Workshop für Kinder
Samstag, 17. Juni: 14.30 bis 17.30 Uhr – Workshop für Erwachsene
Ort: Espace Xavier Rousseau, 4 Rue Charles Léandre, 61200 Argentan
Modalitäten: Kostenlos, Reservierung erforderlich – maximal 6 Personen in jedem Workshop
Kontakt: mdd@argentan.fr 02-33-67-93-99
