mar 25 avril 2023
Ateliers « Dentelles aux fuseaux »

10 juin 2023

Que vous connaissiez ou non les bases de la dentelle aux fuseaux, Patricia Gilbert, maîtresse
dentellière, partage son expérience auprès des petits et des plus grands. Pour le mois de juin,
deux ateliers se tiendront à l’Espace Xavier Rousseau, l’un adapté à un jeune public et l’autre,
destiné aux adultes.

Samedi 10 juin : De 14h30 à 16h30 – Atelier Enfants
Samedi 17 juin : De 14h30 à 17h30 – Atelier Adulte

Lieu : Espace Xavier Rousseau, 4 Rue Charles Léandre, 61200 Argentan

Modalités : Gratuit, Réservation obligatoire – maximum 6 personnes à chaque atelier

Contacts : mdd@argentan.fr 02-33-67-93-99.
Whether you know the basics of bobbin lace or not, Patricia Gilbert, master lacemaker, shares her experience with young and old
patricia Gilbert, master lacemaker, shares her experience with children and adults. For the month of June,
two workshops will be held at the Espace Xavier Rousseau, one adapted to a young audience and the other
intended for adults.

Saturday, June 10: From 2:30 to 4:30 pm – Children’s workshop
Saturday, June 17: From 2:30 to 5:30 pm – Adult workshop

Location : Espace Xavier Rousseau, 4 Rue Charles Léandre, 61200 Argentan

Conditions : Free, Reservation required – maximum 6 people for each workshop

Contacts : mdd@argentan.fr 02-33-67-93-99

Tanto si conoce los fundamentos del encaje de bolillos como si no, Patricia Gilbert, maestra encajera, comparte su experiencia con jóvenes y mayores por igual
patricia Gilbert, maestra encajera, comparte su experiencia con jóvenes y mayores. Durante el mes de junio
se celebrarán dos talleres en el Espacio Xavier Rousseau, uno adaptado a un público joven y otro
para adultos.

Sábado 10 de junio: de 14.30 a 16.30 h – Taller para niños
Sábado 17 de junio: de 14.30 a 17.30 h – Taller para adultos

Lugar: Espace Xavier Rousseau, 4 Rue Charles Léandre, 61200 Argentan

Condiciones : Gratuito, Reserva obligatoria – máximo 6 personas por taller

Contactos : mdd@argentan.fr 02-33-67-93-99

Egal, ob Sie die Grundlagen der Klöppelspitze kennen oder nicht, Patricia Gilbert, Meisterin
klöpplerin, teilt ihre Erfahrung mit kleinen und größeren Kindern. Für den Monat Juni,
werden im Espace Xavier Rousseau zwei Workshops stattfinden, einer für ein junges Publikum und der andere,
für Erwachsene.

Samstag, 10. Juni: Von 14:30 bis 16:30 Uhr – Workshop für Kinder
Samstag, 17. Juni: 14.30 bis 17.30 Uhr – Workshop für Erwachsene

Ort: Espace Xavier Rousseau, 4 Rue Charles Léandre, 61200 Argentan

Modalitäten: Kostenlos, Reservierung erforderlich – maximal 6 Personen in jedem Workshop

Kontakt: mdd@argentan.fr 02-33-67-93-99

10 juin 2023
4 rue Charles Léandre
4 rue Charles Léandre Espace Xavier Rousseau
Argentan
Orne
