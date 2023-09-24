Vide Grenier Rotary Club Nord Bassin d’Arcachon Gironde 33740 ARES Arès Catégories d’Évènement: Arès

Gironde Vide Grenier Rotary Club Nord Bassin d’Arcachon Gironde 33740 ARES Arès, 24 septembre 2023 08:00, Arès. Vide Grenier Rotary Club Nord Bassin d’Arcachon Gironde 33740 ARES Arès Dimanche 24 septembre, 08h00 Parking, buvette, WC, face au Bassin, le long de la plage d’Arès 33 Dimanche 24 septembre, 08h00 1 11 ème édition du vide grenier organisé par le Rotary Club Nord Bassin au profit des oeuvres caritatives du Bassin d’Arcachon. Gironde 33740 ARES 3 avenue du Commandant l’Herminier Arès 33740 Gironde Détails Heure : 08:00 Catégories d’Évènement: Arès, Gironde Autres Lieu Gironde 33740 ARES Adresse 3 avenue du Commandant l'Herminier Ville Arès Departement Gironde Lieu Ville Gironde 33740 ARES Arès

Gironde 33740 ARES Arès Gironde https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/ares/